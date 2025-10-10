Benetton plans new structure effective from January

As announced in recent months, Benetton Group (BG) is aiming for a relaunch. This will be achieved through cost-cutting measures, reorganisation and optimisation. To this end, BG is establishing new corporate branches focused on specific business activities.

According to the newspaper MF today, there are seven new companies, all based in Treviso, Italy. These include Retail Omnia Network and Property 347. The former will essentially encompass all of Benetton's company-owned Italian stores and those managed by its various international branches.

The Milan-based newspaper adds that the retail business in Turkey, India, Korea and Japan will remain under BG. Property 347 will manage Villa Minelli, Fabrica and other properties and land between Ponzano Veneto and Villorba. BG will become a coordinating holding company, retaining the finance, legal and audit functions.

The other new companies are Green 347, which will manage the brands; Benetton Operations; Benetton Distribution; Benetton Logistics; and Benetton E-commerce.

E-commerce is one of the key pillars of the company's strategic plan, developed by CEO Claudio Sforza, as reported by FashionUnited last July.

Specifically, the company is focusing on several areas: relaunching the brand and strengthening digital channels; regaining competitiveness by reducing finished product costs while maintaining quality; rationalising the distribution and commercial network; improving process and organisational efficiency; and reducing overheads.

The company has implemented a restructuring plan, resulting in the closure of 500 stores worldwide. Today, it has a total of 3,000 points of sale.