Benetton steps into the metaverse

United Colors of Benetton is the next brand to step into the metaverse. The brand opens a store in the metaverse and even adapts the physical store on Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Milan to this, according to a press release.

The store in the metaverse will open in a few weeks, according to the statement. Visitors will not be able to buy clothes, but there will be various gaming experiences that will allow them to collect QR codes. These QR codes can be used when making purchases in Benetton's physical stores. "In this way, the brand creates an additional connection point with the consumer, strengthening the omnichannel strategy." Benetton's online 'store' will have the same look and feel as the store on Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Milan in the coming weeks. The store has been given a new look that is completely pink.

“We are one of the first brands to experiment with a distributed omnichannel model, one that builds a circular relationship between the physical world and the metaverse,” said Antonio Patrissi, Chief Digital Officer of the Benetton Group, in the press release. “The goal is to provide a dimensional link between the present and the future, the real and the virtual, through a brand experience that is immersive and, above all, fits the language of young people.”

Image via Benetton Group

Image via Benetton Group

The special makeover given to the Corso Vittorio Emanuele store will be available for four weeks.