BestSecret names Elisa Radaelli as VP men’s fashion apparel

European online platform for off-price fashion, BestSecret has decided to become the “quiet destination for luxury".

As a part of its elevation strategy, the company has also appointed luxury fashion expert Elisa Radaelli as vice president men’s fashion apparel.

The company said in a statement that the quiet strategy embodies a distribution style that values the art of sophistication and subtlety without exposing brand logos across the public online space. The company ensures maximum discretion and brand equity protection for its brand partners by selling their overstock within its invitation-only member club.

Commenting on the elevation strategy, Moritz Hahn, CEO of BestSecret, said: “The attractive customer base and our closed and discreet club are part of our inherent appeal. Our elevation strategy adds new dimensions to this and it demonstrates our commitment to continuously adapting our platform and services to the evolving needs of our brand partners, especially in the high-end fashion segment."

Radaelli, the company added, previously worked for leading off-price platforms such as The Outnet or Yoox, most recently as buying director Designer Brands. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Management and an MBA from SDA Bocconi. She works from Milan and joined BestSecret in May 2023.

"We are very excited to welcome Elisa to our team. Her extensive knowledge and proficiency in the international luxury fashion industry enriches our supply and drives our elevation," added Jason VisseDemortier, chief supply officer at BestSecret.

With an assortment of around 3,000 international brands, the group offers its customers in 27 countries across Europe, fashion at attractive discounts in a premium shopping environment. At the same time, BestSecret enables its brand partners to clear overstock at scale with minimum visibility and maximum brand equity protection and offers them a flexible combination of a wholesale model and curated platform.

BestSecret generated revenues of 1,051 million euros in 2022 and employs around 1,900 people from over 90 nations. The group is owned by Permira Funds and the founding families Schustermann and Borenstein.