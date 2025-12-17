Bestseller and John Lewis among Circulose’s latest partners

Recycled textile manufacturer Circulose has announced a slew of new partners as it continues to push forward with its renewed strategic direction focused on securing long-term commitments from brands.

The latest additions include Bestseller, John Lewis, C&A, Filippa K, Reformation, Faherty, Bobo Choses and Zero. Their commitment comes on the heels of similar partnerships with H&M, Mango and Marks & Spencer, reflecting a widening interest in Circulose’s offering.

Despite broad industry support after its foundation in 2012, Swedish firm Circulose – once known as Renewcell – ran into financial difficulties in later years, leading it to file for bankruptcy in early 2024.

The company, which specialises in textile-to-textile recycling, ultimately found a buyer in Swedish investment firm Altor and, once integrating new branding and management towards the end of 2024, set out to bring its signature textile fibre, also known as Circulose, back to market at scale.

The fibre, a textile pulp made from cotton waste that is recycled in a chemical process, intends to replace virgin cellulose fibres such as viscose and lyocell. Confidence in the textile alternative has been renewed upon the onslaught of new partnerships, Circulose said, meaning it is ready to “lead the transition to next-generation materials”.

In a statement, Circulose CEO, Jonatan Janmark, said: “These partnerships are an important milestone in Circulose’s new chapter. After a year of resetting our strategy and intensely engaging with brands, this wave of commitments shows our efforts are paying off. Their support will help to unlock the next phase of our production journey. We are proud to enable brands who are serious about transforming the textile industry.”