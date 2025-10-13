Bestseller Group boosts annual turnover and profit for 50th anniversary

Danish clothing retailer Bestseller A/S can look back on a successful financial year for its 50th anniversary.

“This was a special year for us. We are celebrating a milestone that none of us could have imagined when the first shop was opened in 1975,” explained owner and CEO Anders Holch Povlsen in a statement on the announcement of the latest financial figures. “We are pleased to have delivered results despite the continued difficult conditions in the fashion industry. We remain humble and are aware that the coming years will not be easy and that we will have to work hard.”

In the 2024/25 financial year, which ended on July 31, the parent company of brands including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and Only achieved a turnover of 38.1 billion Danish kroner. This represented an increase of 7 percent compared to the previous year.

The group also saw an increase in its earnings. Profit before tax rose by ten percent to 5.9 billion Danish kroner, while net profit grew by 16 percent to almost 4.6 billion Danish kroner.