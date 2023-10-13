Bestseller’s Object partners with Evrnu on repurposed textile line

Object, a womenswear brand owned by Danish retail group Bestseller, has unveiled a new partnership with US-based textile innovator Evrnu that looks to promote circularity and reduce waste.

The duo have come together to present three styles that put to use Nucycl, a fibre made from “cotton-rich textile waste” that allows for the possibility of regeneration through a repeatable process.

Evrnu was one of the many firms Bestseller supported through its investment arm, Invest FWD, providing funding to the manufacturer in its early stages in order to help scale its operations.

Now, the results of the investment are on display through the small capsule, which features a dress, shirt and pair of pants, each in casual silhouettes and monochromatic prints.

In a release, Stacy Flynn, the co-founder of Evrnu, said on the utilised textile: “Nucycl sets itself apart from other fabric recycling methods as it creates new fabrics on par with, or even higher quality than, the original virgin fibre.

“This exceptional characteristic offers the textile industry an alternative without compromising on performance. By repurposing textile waste into Nucycl fibre, we reduce our reliance on virgin resources, paving the way for a fashion economy where waste is transformed into valuable resources.”