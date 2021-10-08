Bestseller’s solar power plant is now online

Financed by Heartland, the parent company of fashion retailer Bestseller, a 207 megawatt solar power plant is now on grid, supplying renewable energy to cover electricity consumption across the company.

What is said to be Denmark’s and Northern Europe’s largest solar power plant, according to Heartland, will connect to the Euopean electricity grid in the coming days and is additionally one of the first privately funded plants to be developed in Denmark.

“This is a significant milestone that contributes tangibly to the green transition,” said Lise Kaae, CEO of Heartland, in a statement. “We have a unique opportunity to invest in long-term and in solutions that make a difference. We are proud that our solar power plant can now open and connect to the electricity grid so that even more households and companies can purchase green renewable energy.”

Bestseller, the group behind Only, Jack & Jones and Vero Moda, will be one of the companies to purchase the green energy from the solar park. The move follows that of the retailers target of achieving renewable energy consumption throughout its entire company.

Sustainability director at Bestseller, Dorte Rye Olsen, said on the news: “At Bestseller, we want to use and - at the same time - support the development of green energy, which plays a crucial role in the green transition we want to contribute to. Therefore, we are pleased that this solar power plant makes it possible for us to cover our electricity consumption and simultaneously contribute to our Fashion FWD climate targets.”

Rye Olsen also recognised the importance of the retailer’s climate footprint in its value chain, stating that there is “still lots of work ahead in order to achieve our overall climate goals”.

The launch of the solar park follows its 18 month development, with Danish energy company Better Energy as the head contractor. Additionally, Heartland and Bestseller also hold substantial stakes in Zalando, Asos, About You and Klarna.