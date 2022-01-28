Bestseller signs deal for biodiesel truck deliveries in Europe

Bestseller has teamed up with transport and logistics company Freja to “significantly” reduce the CO2 emissions from the fashion group’s deliveries.

The partnership between the two Danish companies will see biodiesel trucks running on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) transport Bestseller’s products to the Nordic countries and other parts of Europe.

Bestseller, whose portfolio of brands includes Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and Selected, said the deal will reduce its CO2 emissions by 500 tonnes per year, and represents “an important step” in the group’s climate strategy.

The first products with the new trucks were delivered in the Benelux region in November, with deliveries now being extended to the Nordic countries.

“At Bestseller, we are working to reduce our total CO2 emissions as part of our sustainability strategy ‘Fashion FWD’,” said Anders Frost Nygård, who is responsible for Bestseller’s online deliveries.

“While transportation doesn’t pose the biggest problem, it is an area where we can invest and improve relatively quickly,” he said.

The agreement comes after last year Bestseller partnered with shipping company Maersk in an effort to help the fashion retailer’s overseas transport become climate neutral.

The agreement has already reduced 7,684 tonnes of CO2, and aims to result in a total annual reduction of approximately 11,500 tonnes in the future.