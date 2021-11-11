Bestseller to open Netherlands-based high-tech logistics centre

Scandinavian multi-brand Bestseller has announced it is to begin construction on a high-tech logistics centre in the Netherlands. The new location is part of the company’s supply chain expansion, additionally helping it to increase its capacity and get closer to its European customers.

Set to be built next to the city of Lelystad on a 69-acre plot, the logistics centre is a significant investment that looks to better support Bestseller’s growth.

“In recent years, we have experienced an increasing need for capacity in our supply chain and we have found an optimal location for a centre that can strengthen our entire logistics setup,” said CFO Thomas Børglum Jensen, in a statement. “That is why we are investing ambitiously and building a warehouse that is going to be groundbreaking in both its technology and its foresight. It will be a significant milestone for our future ambitions and growth.”

Covering 100,000 square meters, the centre will also contribute to job creation in the local area, with the company stating it expects to employ more than 250 people, specifically looking to scout highly specialised engineers, electricians and experts in logistics.

Bestseller anticipates it will start using the centre no later than the beginning of 2026.

The company owns and operates a number of established European brands, including Jack&Jones, Vila, Vero Moda and Only.