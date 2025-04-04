Bestseller’s Belgian journey: “Progress, innovation, and never settling for the status quo”

Bestseller celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and recently marked its 25th anniversary in Belgium. The Danish fashion group, with more than 20 brands in its portfolio, caters to every member of the family across various segments, boasts a strong presence in shopping streets, and continues to expand. Plenty of reason to take a look at Bestseller's 25 years in Belgium and its future plans. FashionUnited sits down with co-country managers Karien Vercauteren and Vanessa Decooman.

Bestseller, initially founded in 1975 in Denmark, launched in Belgium in 1999 and Vercauteren joined the company a year and a half later. The Danish fashion group introduced five brands to the Belgian market at the time, including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, and Only. “We expanded brand by brand with a complete focus on wholesale,” she explains. The launch in Belgium, however, proved more challenging than in other countries. “We were the first company to work with fixed packages, where customers couldn't choose sizes or colours and had to purchase large quantities. In return, we could offer higher margins, but this was a completely new concept in the market at the time.”

Bestseller had to fight for its place in the Belgian market, but once convinced, retailers immediately saw results in their stores. “Our products sold well right away, thanks to commercial styles at competitive prices,” adds Decooman, who has now been with the company for about 18 years. “Compared to other brands in the same target group, we were not only the cheapest, but we also offered the highest margins for retailers. This made our model doubly successful: sell-through was high and profitability for retailers was optimal.”

Karien Vercauteren, co-country manager Bestseller Belgium. Credits: Bestseller

Vanessa Decooman, co-country manager Bestseller Belgium. Credits: Bestseller

A few years after launching wholesale operations, Bestseller took the next strategic step by opening its own stores in Belgium. The Danish fashion group established itself in prime A1 locations, in the heart of shopping districts. “That immediately sent a signal to both consumers and retailers: this is a serious company with a lot of ambition. If a brand can open its own retail stores in prime locations, it exudes strength and stability.” The stores serve as flagships and contribute to the growth and confidence in the company, both within the market and among consumers.

As Bestseller grew, so did its way of working. The first office space was a loft apartment in Antwerp-South, a stylish but modest location. The atmosphere was homely – sometimes literally. “My desk was in the bathroom, with the shower behind me and a bathtub to my left,” Vercauteren recalls with a laugh. However, the company grew rapidly and was able to rent an additional floor, followed by an apartment in the same street. Eventually, Bestseller decided to purchase its own building in the Keizerstraat. This historic building, which has existed since the 15th century, is Bestseller's permanent home in Belgium. “A beautiful building, a real gem.”

Fast forward to 2025, and Bestseller now has more than 500 wholesale clients and over 120 of its own stores in Belgium. The fashion company initially focused on volume brands such as Jack & Jones and Vero Moda, but over time expanded further with brands like Y.A.S., Selected, and Object. “We serve virtually the entire market with volume brands, the premium segment, kidswear, plus-size, and footwear and accessory collections. Our volume brands are already well-established, so there are fewer new customers coming in. That's why our focus is on retaining and supporting existing customers. There is still a lot of growth potential in the premium brands, and that's where we are focusing our efforts.”

Bestseller’s biggest challenge in 25 years: The Coronavirus crisis

Looking back on the past 25 years, the co-country managers identify the coronavirus crisis as the biggest challenge. “Those were the worst years of our existence, because there was no manual for such a situation,” explains Vercauteren. “Everything and everyone suddenly came to a standstill.”

Anders Holch Povlsen, owner and CEO of Bestseller, immediately demonstrated leadership. “He decided to continue paying our suppliers, even during the most difficult periods. We had been working with the same partners for over 30 years, and it was essential for us not to break these collaborations. If they went bankrupt, it would endanger us in the long run.” The pandemic was a blow, but Bestseller looked ahead. “We knew the world would reopen, and we had to be ready to continue.”

However, a sudden digitalisation effort also had to take place. “E-commerce became more important than ever. We had to switch to online meetings, sales via FaceTime, and digital catalogs overnight.” Decooman adds: “In Belgium, we lagged behind countries like the Netherlands, France, and Germany in this respect, but the pandemic forced us to accelerate the transition. Our marketing communications department quickly developed online guidelines and social media strategies to help our customers in this transition.”

After the coronavirus pandemic, online sales leveled off again. “In Belgium, consumers still enjoy shopping in person. We are a small country, so city centers are always close by. Large shopping malls and outlet parks just outside the city are easily accessible, with free parking, which makes it attractive to shop locally.”

The Bestseller headquarters in Antwerp's Gramayestraat. Credits: Bestseller

A showroom in the new headquarters in Antwerp's Gramayestraat. Credits: Bestseller

Bestseller continues to grow by combining wholesale and own retail

Despite a challenging retail sector, Bestseller continues to invest heavily in physical stores. For example, the opening of the first Selected flagship store in Antwerp is planned for April 3, followed immediately by an expansion to Bruges. “Retail and wholesale reinforce each other. It's not competition but a plus for the brand,” says Decooman.

Furthermore, Bestseller's retail plan remains focused on growth. Not only are new stores being opened, but existing locations are also being refreshed. “Only and Jack & Jones already have a strong presence in many locations, but they are now being revamped. For example, Jack & Jones is transforming its stores and combining them with JJXX, so that both brands are presented together,” explains Vercauteren. In addition, Vila and Name It are expanding further, while Vero Moda is regaining ground in Wallonia. “And Selected is becoming the flagship within the retail strategy.”

The choice of location depends on the brand. “With Selected, for example, we didn't want to be on the Meir in Antwerp, but chose the Huidevettersstraat, where brands like Cos and Massimo Dutti are also located. That fits better with the image and positioning of Selected.”

A different strategy is at play for Jack & Jones: the brand is already present in the 10 largest cities in Belgium and is now expanding further into B-cities, where rents are lower and there are fewer vacancies. “We now have 42 Jack & Jones stores, including locations in B-cities with attractive shopping streets.” Location choices are therefore determined by a combination of brand strategy, market demand, and real estate costs.

Bestseller’s milestones in Belgium: New showrooms and offices

When FashionUnited asks Vercauteren and Decooman about Bestseller’s biggest milestones in Belgium, the co-country managers laugh: “Kill your darlings!” But if they have to name one, the relocation of the headquarters to the Keizerstraat is one of the finest highlights. “We were able to bring everything together here [in the Keizerstraat] in a beautiful, historic building. That felt like a real breakthrough.”

A recent milestone is the renovation of the office and showroom complex on Gramayestraat/Meir. “It's a complement to the location in the Keizerstraat. This building [on the Keizerstraat] became too small, which necessitated renting additional offices, including a corner building on Gramayestraat/Meir. Bestseller has now purchased this building and had it thoroughly renovated,” says Vercauteren. The opening of the building, which took place in November, also marked Bestseller's 25th anniversary in Belgium. “This new location symbolizes the company's continued growth and ambitions in the Belgian market.”

In addition, Bestseller's local production for Belgium is something to be proud of. “Because we are growing so strongly, our negotiating power with suppliers and the Danish headquarters is also growing. This offers the opportunity to set up our own production and thus directly influence the collections,” says Decooman.

Bestseller continuously tries to adapt to the market. “Unlike premium brands, which only release two collections a year, we work with a more flexible model. This allows for regular adjustments and the addition of extra colors, so that the collections better meet local demand.”

The text continues below the images.

The new Bestseller headquarters in Antwerp's Gramayestraat. Credits: Bestseller

The new Bestseller headquarters in Antwerp's Gramayestraat. Credits: Bestseller

Bestseller’s lessons for the future: Stay alert, grow, and never think you've arrived

The co-country managers describe the past 25 years as 'having flown by'. But that's not all, because the duo emphasises that Bestseller continues to challenge and renew itself. “Progress, innovation, and never being satisfied with the status quo – that's in our DNA,” emphasises Decooman. “We always strive for better, which is a huge incentive for the team. Healthy competition and the continuous search for improvement ensure that Bestseller lives up to its name: we want to be the best in our field,” adds Vercauteren.

The focus for the next five to ten years is on further growth, innovation, and collaboration with the new generation. The duo still sees a lot of growth potential in the premium brands. “And who knows, a new brand might be added.” In addition, the fashion group draws inspiration from the new generation of employees and consumers. “Their fresh ideas and insights, combined with the experience of our senior staff, create a powerful dynamic. This balance between experience and innovation will only make us stronger in the future.”

When Vercauteren and Decooman look at the fashion industry in Belgium, they see both opportunities and challenges. “Companies that don't keep up with changes will have a hard time,” Decooman observes. “We expect a natural selection in the sector, where brands and retailers that remain stagnant will not survive. Digital transformation, innovation, and store renewal are crucial.” These are not the only factors that need to be kept up-to-date. “A strong team, a clear brand image, and a coherent story are just as important,” says Vercauteren.

One lesson the co-country managers can share with other brands? Standing still is moving backwards. “Both as a brand and as a retailer, you always have to think ahead, reinvent yourself, and continue to innovate. Those who rest on their laurels run the risk of missing the boat. The market is constantly changing, and what works today may be outdated in six months,” says Decooman. Bestseller’s key to success? “Always stay alert, always grow, and never think you've arrived.”