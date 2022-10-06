Better Cotton and partners launch new sustainability reporting framework

Non-profit group Better Cotton and several other partners have announced the launch of Delta Framework, a new standard for “consolidated and consistent” sustainability reporting.

The framework was developed through a cross-sector collaboration over the past three years and provides a common set of environmental, social, and economic indicators to measure sustainability across the cotton and coffee commodity sectors.

Better Cotton worked with the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), the Global Coffee Platform (GCP), and the International Coffee Association (ICO) on the new framework.

The project was funded by the ISEAL Innovation Fund.

Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay said in a statement: “Better Cotton is proud to have initiated and coordinated this cross-sector collaboration, which brings together expertise from across the agricultural sector.

“The Delta Framework is making it easier for the private sector, governments and farmers to report effectively on sustainability progress, leading to improvements in the quality of support and services provided to farmers, including better financing and government policies.”

Additionally, the framework is accompanied by guidance material, such as examples of best practices and methodologies.