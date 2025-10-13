Better Cotton Initiative rebrands and introduces new traceability label

The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) marked World Cotton Day with a comprehensive rebrand and the launch of a new traceability label, underscoring the organisation’s efforts to enhance transparency and accountability across the cotton supply chain.

The move includes a redesigned logo, website, and the reinstatement of its original full name, fter operating simply as Better Cotton in recent years, alongside a new product label that identifies garments containing certified BCI cotton.

The label forms part of a traceability system introduced in late 2023, which allows physical cotton to be tracked from farm to finished product. Brands and retailers sourcing from certified BCI members will now be able to display the label on products containing at least 30% BCI cotton, indicating its provenance, percentage content, and certification number.

“In a time of increasing scrutiny around sustainability claims, global trade pressures and shifting ESG priorities, transparency and accountability are more critical than ever,” said Nick Weatherill, BCI’s chief executive. “Our new label reaffirms our commitment to both.”

The introduction of the label coincides with BCI’s ongoing efforts to align its standards with the principles of regenerative agriculture, a process expected to be completed by mid-2026. While many regenerative practices have already been integrated, the revision will close remaining gaps in soil health, biodiversity, and carbon impact.

New certification system

The Geneva-based non-profit, which operates in more than 20 countries and supports over two million farmers, also recently transitioned into a certification system verified by independent third parties. This follows years of reliance on a “mass balance” model, which prioritised scale over traceability.

New BCI labeling Credits: Courtesy BCI

By reviving its full name, the Better Cotton Initiative signals a return to its roots as a coalition-based movement aimed at continuous improvement in cotton farming practices. “We are an initiative — and we are taking the initiative,” Weatherill said, positioning the rebrand as both symbolic and operational.

BCI’s latest annual report highlights its long-term impact and outlines next steps in scaling traceable, sustainable cotton. The combination of certification, traceability, and a clearer consumer-facing label represents a pivotal moment for the organisation as fashion brands face growing regulatory and market pressure to substantiate their sustainability claims.