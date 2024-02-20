Beyoncé’s haircare brand officially launches

Cécred, the new haircare brand of singer-turned-entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has officially launched, bringing to the market eight products designed to pay homage to hair rituals from global cultures.

The line has dropped with the initial Foundation Collection, featuring a variety of treatments including a Hydrating Shampoo, Reconstructing Treatment Mask, Moisture Sealing Lotion and a Patent-Pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment.

On the launch, Knowles-Carter said the creation of Cédred had taken years, adding that her experience as a Black founder made it important to cater to the need for healthy haircare through scientific innovation and product performance.

Beyoncé with the Foundation Collection of her haircare brand, Cécred. Credits: Cécred.

She continued: “We started by prioritising the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength. My entire life and career, I've worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, coloured, weaves, wigs.

“I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides."

Alongside the brand’s launch, it was also announced that Cécred would partner with Knowles-Carter’s philanthropic foundation, BeyGood, to create a fund honouring the “knowledge and influence professional stylists have on hair health”.

Through the initiative, the company will provide an annual 500,000 dollar fund to cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants.