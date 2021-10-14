BFC names recipients of its 2021/2022 BFC Foundation MA scholarships

The British Fashion Council has named six recipients of its 2021/2022 BFC Foundation MA Scholarship schemes to students all from Central Saint Martins.

The MA Scholarship 2021/2022 recipients have been named Ifeanyi Okwuadi, Latifa Neyazi and Jacob Yakubu Stapleton, all from Central Saint Martins. The scholarship will help towards course tuition fees with a contribution to course costs or living expenses.

In addition, the MA Final Year Scholarship named Chalukya Samarawickrama, Kazna Asker and Mehmet, all from Central Saint Martins, as 2021/2022 recipients. The scholarship offered to students in their final year of an MA Fashion Design course in the UK will cover production costs for their final collections.

Image: courtesy of Chalukya Samarawickrama

The six new MA students awarded this year, join six current MA recipients - Brandon Choi, MA Chanel, Central Saint Martins; Edward Mendoza, MA, Central Saint Martins; Jessan Macatangay, MA, Central Saint Martins; Joe Pearson, Dior MA Men, Central Saint Martins; Pearl Quist, MA, University of Salford and Shanti Bell, MA, Royal College of Art.

The MA Scholarship and MA Final Year Scholarship provide funding to those who have an offer from or are currently studying for an MA at a BFC Colleges Council member college. All applications are assessed based on talent and financial need, with the shortlisted applications reviewed by a panel of industry representatives.

For 2021/2022, the BFC Foundation made 240,000 pounds available to its 26 MA and BA scholars. The BFC has been awarding students MA scholarships since 1998.

Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive, said in a statement: “Being able to support creative talent financially is one of the most important missions of the BFC Foundation. The past 18 months have been extremely challenging and the support of upcoming talent establishing pathways through education is more critical than ever.

“We strongly believe that these scholars have the ability and potential to make an exceptional contribution to the fashion industry, supporting us in the mission to maintain the UK’s position as the birthplace of global talent.”