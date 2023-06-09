BFC outlines new strategy to make fashion a ‘catalyst of change’

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has unveiled a new strategy that looks to position fashion in the region as a “catalyst of change” and amplify the industry through “responsible growth”.

The plan was outlined in a letter to the council’s members and stakeholders from David Pemsel, the BFC’s newest chair who succeeded Stephanie Phair last October.

In the letter, which was acquired by WWD, Pemsel said the strategy aimed to provide clarity to businesses on how to get involved and access the work the BFC is doing.

The organisation’s main focus will be on core commercial and cultural areas of the fashion industry, including diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, Web3 and its Institute of Positive Fashion.

The Institute itself was created as a platform for businesses to increase their sustainability efforts through global collaborations, with Caroline Rush, CEO of the BFC, stating to WWD that the council was planning to roll out additional webinars and forums to help members further their business.

Additionally, the organisation is hoping to create connections, insights and advisory opportunities to help prepare for regulation, as well as to support emerging talent.

Pemsel added: “Success will be to see businesses grow responsibly year on year, to build their networks to support growth, and to have the insights and advice they need at the different stages of their development.

“As part of this, the community will support us to support the next generation of talent through the BFC Foundation and early-stage business mentoring programmes.”

LFW schedule to shift, January edition unlikely to return

Via an interview on the new strategy with Rush, WWD revealed that the layout of London Fashion Week could also change.

While the event, alongside the Fashion Awards, is a prime part of BFC’s model, Rush told the media outlet that the upcoming showcase, set to begin June 9, was “a transition period”, with the next edition to look very different.

According to Rush, the BFC has been in discussions with menswear businesses about potentially creating a new platform, with sights set on incorporating businesses that typically stray from fashion shows, such as Savile Row designers.

Rush also noted that the January edition of LFW, which was initially focused on menswear, was unlikely to return due to its awkward timing, resulting in designers often heading to Pitti Uomo instead.

In regards to the similarly influential Fashion Awards, Rush said the ceremony will now focus more on British designers over global ones, which have often been at the centre of the event, with the BFC now looking to bolster its celebration of the British industry.