BFC unveils 2024 New Wave: Creatives list honouring 50 young fashion talents

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has named 50 individuals that will be celebrated during its upcoming Fashion Awards 2024 show as part of the ‘2024 New Wave: Creatives’ initiative.

Those selected were described by the organisation as “inspiring young creative talents who play a critical role within the fashion industry globally”, and derive from all aspects of the market, from casting directors to art directors to nail artists.

The final list intends to act as a resource for the industry to help support and inform the curation of teams for various projects, while further creating a New Wave alumni network for the BFC that it can continue to engage with for future programmes.

They were selected by a panel of influential industry experts, such as Off-White creative director, Ib Kamara; SVP Dubai Design District, Khadija Al Bastaki; designer, Robert Wun; CEO of Tomorrow LTD, Stefano Martinetto; and former editor-in-chief of Vogue China; Angelica Cheung.

Speaking in a release, Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, called New Wave an “invaluable platform” for recognising diverse talent. She continued: “These emerging artists, often working behind the scenes, are redefining creativity across multiple disciplines and transforming the way fashion is experienced globally.”

The selected individuals will be honoured as part of The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora, which is scheduled to be held on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.