BHS.com posts 35 percent jump in Q2 revenues

BHS.com’s sales in the second quarter rose 35 percent driven by the strong performance of women’s wear segment, says Express report. The category reported almost 350 percent jump in sales during the quarter under review.

The report further quoted Managing Director Kevan Mallinder saying that it was the continuous effort of his 20-member team, of which many came from the defunct department store group and were employed by Al Mana Group, after it resurrected the online operations post fall of BHS department store chain.

Mallinder told Retail Week that BHS.com is not affected by the ongoing fallout of the department store chain, after it plunged into administration last April. Qatar-based Al Mana also owns BHS overseas franchise department stores in Europe and the Middle East.

Picture:Facebook/BHS.co.uk