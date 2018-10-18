Billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn acquires Dutch retailer Hema

Dutch discount retail chain Hema has been acquired by Ramphastos Investments, the investment company owned by Dutch billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn. The company, which is owned by British investment firm Lion Capital LLP since 2007, intends to improve its profitability, grow its e-commerce and expand internationally over the next few years. The transaction value was not disclosed.

“I am very pleased that Ramphastos is becoming the new owner of Hema. This is the best scenario for Hema, our customers, staff and franchisees”, said Hema’s CEO, Tjeerd Jegen, in a statement. Bookhorn added: “Hema is an iconic brand with fantastic international opportunities, but there are also sufficient prospects for growth in the Netherlands. The acquisition fits my ambition to let businesses grow. Together with Hema’s staff and its franchisees, I want to support Hema in becoming a global brand”.

Hema aims to expand internationally

Founded in 1926, Hema has 750 stores in nine countries, but Holland and Belgium are its core markets. Its wide product range includes apparel, make up, stationary and home decor, among other categories. The Dutch retailer added in its statement that it is looking for opportunities to increase the number of international partners to accelerate its expansion overseas.

Boekhoorn invests in over 30 companies from several different sectors, including Dutch bakery Bakker Tart and mobile telecommunications company Telfort.

Photo: Hema newsroom