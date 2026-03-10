Bimba y Lola closes 2025 with sales of 250 million euros, anticipates "complex" year

Bimba y Lola has shared its results for the 2025 financial year, which ended on February 28. The Galician company achieved sales of 250 million euros, a 7 percent increase on the previous year's 234 million euros.

“The year of our 20th anniversary has concluded very positively. In addition to strong sales performance, Bimba y Lola has continued to take important steps in the brand's global development. We have opened new markets and channels; strengthened our structure and board of directors; and optimised operations at our logistics centre and new headquarters in its first year,” said José Manuel Martínez, chief executive officer of the company.

Despite the growth in turnover, the group has not yet detailed profitability indicators, limiting a full understanding of its financial performance for the year. According to official information, sales growth was primarily driven by its retail network, which ended the year with 321 points of sale across 34 countries in Europe, America and Asia.

Turnover from this network increased by 6 percent, driven mainly by the performance of like-for-like sales in the various markets where the brand operates. Additionally, the international business continues to be a significant part of the group's structure, contributing 42 percent to total revenues.

Simultaneously, the digital channel continued to gain traction. Online sales grew by 12 percent in the last financial year and now account for 22 percent of the group's total turnover. This growth was driven by the expansion of its online store to nearly all markets and by strengthening the brand's presence on e-commerce platforms in key countries for its international development.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company anticipates a “particularly complex” environment and plans to approach the new financial year with caution. In this context, Bimba y Lola plans to maintain its growth strategy by optimising its logistics infrastructure and expanding its international network, according to its chief executive officer.