Bimba y Lola profits soar to eight million euros in 2025

Madrid – Galician fashion multinational Bimba y Lola has today reported on the profitability data recorded by the company at the close of its last fiscal year, 2025. These metrics provide a clearer and more complete picture of its actual performance over the past year. They supplement the initial estimated sales figures released by its management in early March of this year, 2026.

Based on information provided by the Spanish company's management, Bimba y Lola closed its last full financial year 2025 on February 28, 2026, recording total sales of 250 million euros. This amount represents a growth of +6.83 percent compared to the 234 million euros invoiced by the company during its previous full financial year of 2024. This rate reflects an acceleration in turnover levels compared to the +3 percent growth recorded in 2024 against the previous year's sales.

In terms of profitability, Bimba y Lola reports an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 32 million euros in 2025. These are indicators that the company's management was reluctant to make public for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 financial years. This figure represents a growth of nearly 13 million euros, or +68.42 percent, compared to the 19 million euros recorded at the close of the previous fiscal year. This has resulted in an EBITDA margin of 13 percent on sales.

Completing this performance in terms of profitability, the company reports a net profit that reached eight million euros at the end of the year. This amount is up +433 percent from the nearly 1.5 million euros the company recorded as net profit at the close of 2024, after adding 6.5 million euros compared to the previous year's result. With this, Bimba y Lola recovers some of the ground lost due to expansion and consolidation initiatives carried out in recent years. It also moves closer to the 18.2 million euros in net profit it achieved in 2019. This was the last financial year to be completed without the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company completed that year with sales of 226.8 million euros and an EBITDA of 35.8 million euros.

“Our year 2025 has been really positive in many ways,” highlighted Jose Manuel Martínez, chief executive officer of Bimba y Lola, in a statement released by the management of the Spanish fashion multinational. “The positive evolution of our comparable sales in all markets makes us feel a growing affection for the brand and encourages us to continue improving. We also greatly value the continuous strengthening of our teams and our resources to be able to continue building Bimba y Lola as a Spanish brand with a global reach.” A goal towards which, he adds, “now that we have completed our first 20 years, we remain enthusiastic about this adventure.”

Spain as a growth driver

Delving into the other indicators presented by Bimba y Lola regarding its performance during 2025, by channel, 78 percent of sales, amounting to some 195 million euros (+5.48 percent), were generated from the physical points-of-sale that the store has across 34 markets worldwide. These points-of-sale, both owned and franchised, totalled a network of 321 stores in 2025, after the addition of 11 net openings to the 310 points-of-sale the firm had at the close of the 2024 financial year.

Completing these records, the digital channel closed 2025 representing 22 percent of Bimba y Lola's global turnover, for some 55 million euros (+11.92 percent). This level of revenue shows the online channel continues to gain greater prominence within the company's balance sheets, increasing from 21 to 22 percent of its global sales. This is despite experiencing a slight reduction in its growth rate compared to the +15 percent recorded in 2024 versus 2023.

Finally, by market, nearly 58 percent of Bimba y Lola's 2025 sales were generated in Spain, for a value of around 145 million euros (+10.65 percent), compared to the 56 percent they represented of 2024 sales. This revenue stream is completed by an international business that is shrinking in weight within the company's balance sheets, dropping from 44 to 42 percent of the company's global revenue, for some 105 million euros (+1.98 percent). Bimba y Lola's management has nevertheless been keen to clarify that the company's sales experienced “good development” in all the markets in which it operates, in comparable terms.

As for why EBITDA has increased by almost 13 million euros while net profit has increased by 6.5 million, this “more moderate improvement than that of EBITDA” was “mainly due to the major investment effort made by the group between 2018 and 2024”. The company justifies this by stating that “the investments made in international expansion; the modernisation of the store network; the automation of logistics; the provision of systems; and the construction of a new headquarters are key elements for the brand's medium and long-term strategy.” However, they “entail a higher level of amortisation and a higher short-term financing cost.”