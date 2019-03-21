Bimba y Lola's annual turnover up by 11.4 percent

Bimba y Lola recorded a turnover of 201.3 million euros for the year to February 28, 2019, an increase of 11.4 percent compared to the previous year, reports La Vanguardia quoting a statement released by the company.

The company attributed to the increase in annual turnover to growth in the international markets. The company has over 100 points of sale outside of Spain and operated 272 stores at the end of last year. The company added that rise in total sales was also driven by increase in ecommerce sales.

International sales contribute 28 percent to the company’s total turnover, which the company said was due its presence in the European as well as South American and Asian countries.