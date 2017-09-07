Bimba y Lola’s turnover advances 24 in H1FY17

The Spanish fashion chain has enjoyed a first half-year of growth, increasing its turnover by 24 percent from January, 1 August, 31.

The company has acknowledged the strong performance over the 6-month period, highlighting that they have registered “a significant increase in sales in all markets."

Growth has been widespread, with comparable sales growing at double digit across all markets. In Spain, like-for-like sales have gained 20 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year.

Bimba y Lola's international sales already account for 29 percent of the total

It’s noteworthy that the international sales of the Spanish fashion company already account for 29 percent of the total, which largely responds to the aggressive policy of expansion the chain has been following beyond the Spanish borders.

To date, the company has 225 stores in 13 countries. In the coming months, it plans to add at least 20 more in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Korea, Kuwait, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and France. Bimba y Lola will also grow in Spain, both with their own stores and through distribution points such as corners in El Corte Inglés.

The retail chain has assured that "it works to become a global brand within its segment". To do this, and to address this growth, the fashion group is planning the design and construction of a new corporate headquarters and new logistics facilities.

In line with its strategic plan, Bimba y Lola continue to increase its workforce - currently more than 1,200 people, which means a staff 12 percent higher than a year ago.

Image:Bimba y Lola, OfficialWeb, Spain