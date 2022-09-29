Biomaterials company Bucha Bio raises 1.1 million dollars in funding

Biomaterials company Bucha Bio has secured 1.1 million dollars in seed funding to accelerate its growth.

The US company said it would use the money to invest in its laboratory and office construction, scale its materials, and expand its team.

Investors in the seed round included New Climate Ventures, Lifely VC, Beni VC, Prithvi VC, Asymmetry VC, and investors from the Glasswall Syndicate.

Bucha Bio CEO and founder Zimri Hinshaw said in a statement: “I was looking to create a brand in the fashion space but couldn't find any materials that aligned correctly with my sustainable values and plant-based lifestyle.

“After surveying other students at Temple University, mentors, and staying up all night researching online, I realized that this rising cultural change was culminating in a massive opportunity to enable sustainable materials solutions for brands.”

To date, Bucha Bio has raised 1.9 million dollars in funding, with a new seed rounding set to take place next year.