Birkenstock exceeds revenue target for 2024/25 financial year

German footwear provider Birkenstock has exceeded its revenue target for the 2024/25 financial year. This is according to preliminary figures presented by the publicly listed parent company, Birkenstock Holding plc, on Thursday during a meeting with investors and analysts.

Based on the current figures, management expects revenue in the fourth quarter, which ends at the end of September, to increase by at least 14 percent (currency-adjusted 18 percent) to at least 520 million euros. For the full year, this results in growth of 15.9 percent (currency-adjusted 17.5 percent) to at least 2.09 billion euros. The company would therefore exceed its own forecasts, which had projected a currency-adjusted increase of between 15 and 17 percent.

The forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding special effects, remained unchanged despite current negative exchange rate developments. It therefore remains between 31.3 and 31.8 percent. Birkenstock will publish its full results for the 2024/25 financial year on December 18.

The footwear provider also announced the acquisition of a production facility near Dresden. The company will pay a net purchase price of 18 million euros for the property and its associated land. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Management expects the new factory to be operational before the end of the 2026/27 financial year. The additional production capacity is intended to “support growth ambitions and allow for greater flexibility in product groups”. In the first phase, clogs, sandals and footbeds will be manufactured there. The company also emphasised that it is continuing to look for opportunities to acquire assets in the European Union.