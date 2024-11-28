Birkenstock loses lawsuit against Aldi over sandal design
Shoe manufacturer Birkenstock has lost an appeal in its dispute with Aldi over the design of a sandal from the supermarket chain's range.
The Bavarian Supreme Court in Munich today confirmed the lower court's earlier verdict, a spokesman said. The case involved a sandal with a large buckle, for which Birkenstock's complaint was dismissed.
The shoemaker had filed multiple claims against Aldi, including design and competition law, information and financial accountability, as well as claims for recall, destruction, reimbursement of costs and damages. Birkenstock claimed that its rights had been infringed by Aldi's sandals.
However, the court did not agree with this assessment and rejected the claims. Only the distribution of the legal costs was adjusted in the appeal.(AFP)
This article was translated to English using an AI tool called Genesis and edited by Rachel Douglass..
