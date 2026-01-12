Birkenstock reports double-digit sales growth in Q1

German footwear provider Birkenstock also grew strongly in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. This is according to preliminary results published by the listed parent company, Birkenstock Holding plc, on Monday. The results were released ahead of the ICR Consumer Conference, where the company will present its current performance to international investors and analysts.

According to the available figures, revenue in the opening quarter, which ended on December 31, amounted to approximately 402 million euros. This represented an increase of 11.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenue grew by 17.8 percent.

According to the company, the significant difference between the reported and currency-adjusted growth rates was due to the “significant devaluation of the US dollar against the euro” over the past twelve months.

Birkenstock will publish its final, complete quarterly results on February 12.