Birkenstock to discontinue partnership with Amazon over counterfeiting claims

London - German footwear label Birkenstock has terminated its business relationship with Amazon Europe over counterfeiting claims. From January 1, 2018, Birkenstock will completely discontinue all direct deliveries of its all products through the US online retailer’s European arm as it believes consumers are being misled by counterfeit products offered on Amazon Marketplace.

Birkenstock claims that Amazon Europe failed to prevent other vendors on Amazon Marketplace from selling counterfeit products, which led to a number of consumers lodging complaints against Birkenstock for selling poor-quality items. The company argues that this infringes on its trademark rights while misleading its consumers of the true organs of the copy-cat goods.

“Putting the issue of legal obligations aside, Birkenstock is of the opinion that an integral part of a trusting business relationship is that, upon being first notified as the operator of the Marketplace platform of such a breach of the law, Amazon would, of its own accord, do everything within its power to prevent this type of and similar infringements,” said Birkenstock in a statement. However, Amazon Europe has reportedly failed to respond to the company’s complaints and made a move to block the sale of counterfeit Birkenstock products.

“Instead, there were further legal violations of a different nature in recent months which Amazon failed to proactively prevent.” Following this ‘breakdown of trust’ Birkenstock has decided to end all of its business relations with Amazon in Europe. In addition, Birkenstock is also set to discontinue its deliveries in the United States, which were overseen by Amazon, following a series of similar counterfeit incidents.

Photo: Birkenstock