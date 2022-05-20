Björn Borg posts 22.7 percent sales growth

For the period between January 1 to March 31, 2022, the Björn Borg Group’s net sales amounted to 226.6 million Swedish krona, an increase of 22.7 percent.

“2022 began very strongly with 22.7 percent growth compared with the previous year, and I can see that our momentum from 2021 has continued into 2022,” said Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge.

The company said in a release that net sales for its own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 91.2 million Swedish krona, an increase of 6.6 percent.

The gross profit margin was 50 percent compared to 53.3 percent in the same period of the previous year. Operating profit amounted to 29.3 million Swedish krona, an increase of 30.8 percent.

The company added that profit after tax amounted to 23.1 million Swedish krona, an increase of 8.5 percent and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.92 Swedish krona.