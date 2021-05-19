Björn Borg posts increase in Q1 sales and profit

The Björn Borg Group’s net sales for the period between January 1, 2021 to March 30, 2021, amounted to 184.7 million Swedish krona, an increase of 7.4 percent.

“Our online focus generates, according to plan, very good growth and now more than 50 percent of our sales take place online through our own e-commerce, marketplaces, e-tailers and online sales from our retailers’ e-commerce sites,”said Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge.

The company said, net sales for company-owned e-commerce amounted to 24.3 million Swedish krona, an increase of 39.5 percent, while net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 84.7 million Swedish krona, an increase of 58.8 percent.

The gross profit margin was 53.3 percent compared to 54.1 percent and operating profit amounted to 22.4 million Swedish krona compared to 7.2 million Swedish krona.

The company added that profit after tax amounted to 21.3 million Swedish krona compared to 10.6 million Swedish krona, while earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.85 Swedish krona compared to 0.42 Swedish krona.