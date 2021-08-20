Björn Borg posts Q2 profit, sales up 10 percent

For the period between April 1 to June 30, 2021, Björn Borg Group’s net sales amounted to 162.8 million Swedish krona, an increase of 10 percent.

“The second quarter of 2021 was our best second quarter in the company’s history. We have never sold more and we have never been more profitable”, commented the company’s CEO Henrik Bunge.

Highlights of Björn Borg’s Q2 results

The company said in a statement that net sales for its own e-commerce amounted to 22.8 million Swedish krona, an increase of 12.6 percent. Net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 61.3 million Swedish krona, an increase of 28.5 percent.

The gross profit margin was 56.3 percent compared to 49.1 percent. The company’s operating profit amounted to 19.3 million Swedish krona compared to negative 13.4 million Swedish krona.

Profit after tax amounted to 13.5 million Swedish krona compared to negative 18.8 million Swedish krona, while earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.54 Swedish krona compared to negative 0.75 Swedish krona.

Björn Borg net sales increase 8.6 percent in H1

For the first six months, Björn Borg’s net sales amounted to 347.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 8.6 percent.

Net sales for the company’s own e-commerce amounted to 47.2 million Swedish krona, an increase of 25 percent, while net sales for its own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 146 million Swedish krona, an increase of 40.4 percent.

The company’s gross profit margin was 54.7 percent compared to 51.8 percent last year, while operating profit amounted to 41.7 million Swedish krona compared to negative 6.2 million Swedish krona.

Profit after tax for the period amounted to 34.9 million Swedish krona compared to negative 8.2 million Swedish krona, while earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 1.39 Swedish krona against negative 0.33 Swedish krona in the same period last year.