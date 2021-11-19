Björn Borg profit and sales jump in Q3

For the period between July 1 to September 30, 2021, Björn Borg Group’s net sales amounted to 240.1 million Swedish krona, an increase of 6.8 percent. Net sales for the company’s own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 85.8 million Swedish krona, an increase of 22.8 percent.

“Björn Borg has never had higher profitability in a single quarter, nor have sales been higher in a single quarter and the profitability is now above 100 million Swedish krona on rolling 12 months,” said the company’s CEO Henrik Bunge.

Highlights of Björn Borg’s Q3 performance

The gross profit margin was 54.4 percent compared to 50.4 percent last year, while operating profit amounted to 52.4 million Swedish krona compared to 33.4 million Swedish krona in the previous year.

Profit after tax amounted to 40.1 million Swedish krona compared to 25.8 million Swedish krona and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 1.59 Swedish krona against 1.02 Swedish krona.

Björn Borg’s net sales for the nine-month period increase 7.9 percent

For the period from January 1 to September 30, 2021, the group’s net sales amounted to 587.6 million Swedish krona, an increase of 7.9 percent, and net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 230.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 33.1 percent.

The gross profit margin was 54.6 percent compared to 51.2 for the same period last year, while operating profit amounted to 94.1 million Swedish krona against 27.2 million Swedish krona.

Profit after tax amounted to 75 million Swedish krona compared to 17.6 million Swedish krona and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 2.98 Swedish krona against 0.70 Swedish krona.