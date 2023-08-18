Björn Borg reports increase in Q2 and H1 sales

For the period between April 1 to June 30, 2023, the Björn Borg group’s net sales amounted to 165.6 million Swedish krona, an increase of 3 percent. However, currency-neutral, net sales decreased by 2 percent.

“Above all, it’s our sports collection that makes me extremely proud, with an incredible development in our own ecommerce - not only during the second quarter of the year with an increase of 98 percent, but for the entire first half of the year with an increase of 100 percent,” said Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge.

Highlights of Björn Borg’s Q2

The company said in a release that net sales for its own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 76.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 47 percent and sales for its own e-commerce increased by 39 percent to 37.5 million Swedish krona.

The gross profit margin increased to 55.6 percent and currency-neutral, the gross profit margin amounted to 56.7 percent, an increase of 2.2 percentage points. Operating profit rose to 8.1 million Swedish krona, an increase of 55 percent, currency-neutral, the operating profit amounted to 7.8 million Swedish krona, an increase of 50 percent.

Profit after tax increased to 4.2 million Swedish krona, while earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.17 Swedish krona.

Björn Borg reports 6 percent increase in H1 sales

Björn Borg group’s net sales amounted to 412.5 million Swedish krona for the first six months, an increase of 6 percent. Currency-neutral, net sales increased by 2 percent.

Net sales for the company’s own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 169.3 million Swedish krona, an increase of 16 percent. Sales for its own e-commerce increased by 36 percent to 70.9 million Swedish krona.

The gross profit margin amounted to 53.6 percent and currency-neutral gross profit margin amounted to 55.3 percent, an increase of 3.4 percentage points.

Operating profit amounted to 39.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 14 percent. Currency-neutral operating profit amounted to 41.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 20 percent.

Profit after tax amounted to 29 million Swedish krona, an increase of 24 percent and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 1.15 Swedish krona.