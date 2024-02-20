Björn Borg’s European footwear licensee enters into restructuring

Björn Borg’s footwear licence partner Serve&Volley, subsidiary of Unlimited Footwear Group, has initiated restructuring proceedings in the Netherlands.

Serve&Volley is responsible for design and distribution of Björn Borg shoes in Europe, except Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

Commenting on the development, Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge said: “We had already started a review with the aim of potentially taking over the footwear operations ourselves. The restructuring procedure that has now been initiated may mean that such a takeover will be expedited.”

Björn Borg notes that orders already placed for the spring collection are currently in Europe ready to be delivered to customers, and that the risk of decreased sales in the short term is therefore assessed to be low.

“The distribution of shoes is already an integrated part in Björn Borg’s business in Sweden, Finland and Denmark and it’s our belief that footwear has a great future potential for Björn Borg,” Bunge added.

In 2022, the footwear product category accounted for sales of approximately 76 million Swedish krona for the Björn Borg Group. Of the Björn Borg Group's earnings (EBIT) for 2022, approximately 5.5 million Swedish krona was attributable to the footwear product category.