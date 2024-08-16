Björn Borg's sales and earnings increase in the second quarter

For the second quarter, net sales at Björn Borg amounted to 213.2 million Swedish krona, an increase of 28.7 percent with currency neutral increase of 28.3 percent.

The company’s profit after tax amounted to 6.5 million Swedish krona, an increase of 55.7 percent and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 0.26 Swedish krona.

Commenting on the trading update, Björn Borg CEO Henrik Bunge said in a statement: “As the quarter’s absolute victory, we can state that the footwear product group grew by a whopping 199 percent.”

Review of Björn Borg’s Q2 results

The company said net sales for Björn Borg owned e-commerce increased by 8.9 percent to 40.8 million Swedish krona, while net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 87.9 million Swedish krona, an increase of 14.5 percent.

The gross profit margin amounted to 51.8 percent and currency-neutral, the gross profit margin amounted to 52.3 percent, a decrease of 3.3 percentage points.

Operating profit for the quarter of 9.5 million Swedish krona, increased by 17.5 percent, while currency-neutral, the operating profit amounted to 10.3 million Swedish krona, an increase of 27.5 percent.

Björn Borg’s H1 net sales increase by 13.9 percent

Björn Borg Group’s net sales for the first half period amounted to 470 million Swedish krona, an increase of 13.9 percent. Currency neutral, net sales increased by 13.6 percent.

Net sales for company-owned e-commerce increased by 14.8 percent to 81.4 million Swedish krona, while net sales for company-owned e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to 195.1 million Swedish krona, an increase of 14.9 percent.

Gross profit margin for the period amounted to 52.6 percent and currency-neutral gross profit margin amounted to 52.7 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points.

The company reported an operating profit of 43 million Swedish krona, an increase of 8.9 percent, while currency-neutral operating profit amounted to 43 million Swedish krona, an increase of 9 percent.

Björn Borg added that profit after tax amounted to 27.7 million Swedish krona, a decrease of 4.3 percent and earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to 1.10 Swedish krona.