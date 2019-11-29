Black Friday 2019 – First sales stats revealed

New York - According to stats compiled by LicenseGlobal, as of early morning of Thanksgiving Day – the day prior to Black Friday – consumers in the U.S. had already spent 2.1 billion dollars via online retail, raising the year-on-year digital growth for the period to 20.2 percent.

By early afternoon the same day, the U.S. online spent doubled to 4.2 billion dollars. Noteworthy, 34.5 percent of all online sales were done via smartphone.

Meanwhile, stores in the U.K. remained quieter on Black Friday – a decade after the special sale was introduced in the country by Amazon - with British consumers forecast to splurge 2.3 billion pounds in online sales.

Sales estimates for Black Friday sales well underway in a matter of hours

As shown by Adobe Analytics’s web behavioural data, between November,1 and November, 27, 52.4 billion dollars has already been spent online during the holiday season across 80 of the top American retailers. This figure suggests that the average prediction for this holiday online sales season - 143.8 billion dollars - is underway to be surpassed.

On a related note, Adobe Analytics forecasts that the U.S. is moving to online deals rather than in-store, with circa 6.5 billion dollars spent over Thanksgiving Day and the previous day. Black Friday is expected to generate 7.5 billion dollars in sales across the U.S. and Cyber Monday due for another 9.4 billion dollars record sale.

Image: Amazon.com Black Friday 2019