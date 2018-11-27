Black Friday deals boost weekly fashion sales at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis & Partners for the week ending November 24, 2018, were up 7.7 percent on the same week as last year, making it the biggest sales week in the company’s history. Fashion sales for the week under review were up 13.1 percent primarily driven by Black Friday promotions on branded items but the company also saw strong growth in its own brand sales.

The company said in a statement that sales were driven by demand for its Black Friday offers and competitor offers, which the company price matched through commitment to “Never Knowingly Undersold” policy. John Lewis shops as well as website traded well and a number of shops enjoyed a record week. The company added that best sellers across the week included Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum, John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent Calendar and Clarins Skincare Gift Set.

Electrical and home technology sales were up 5.7 percent, while home sales were up 2.3 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website