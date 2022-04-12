Blue Vanilla joins TV shopping channel Ideal World

British home shopping channel Ideal World has signed a deal with Blue Vanilla that will see the brand’s clothing feature throughout its television, social media and online channels.

The partnership will be the first time Blue Vanilla has appeared on a TV shopping channel, as it secures a prime spot on Ideal World’s Friday Fashion Show, during which models and presenters will sport the label’s collection.

In a statement to FashionUntied, Daniel Baker, head of e-commerce at Blue Vanilla, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ideal World to offer our unique fashion at high quality and affordable prices. Our mission is simple: ‘Never get bored of new’, so you can find numerous styles along with new arrivals every day.”

Next to its own platforms, Ideal World also broadcasts on Sky, Freeview, Freesat, Virgin and late-night ITV.

The channel’s commercial director, Bav Majithia, said on the new deal: “The partnership with Blue Vanilla reflects Ideal World’s ambitious growth plans over the coming months and our plans to boost the number of big brand partnerships, broaden our product offering and grow our customer base.”