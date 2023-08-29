Bluebell Group names new appointments to exec team

Asian distribution giant Bluebell Group has announced the appointments of two new executives as it continues on a path of growth towards the goal of strengthening its position in the region’s retail market.

Taking on the newly created role of group chief commercial officer will be Sharmila Murat, who has been tasked with shaping and executing the company’s strategic direction for the years to come.

Prior to Bluebell, Murat served as chief investment officer at the Chalhoub Group, where she was credited with playing a key role in the creation and launch of new brands and concepts.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel de Place will be taking over the position of president and chief executive officer of Bluebell Korea, where he will apply his two decades of experience in transformative leadership in travel retail and luxury consumer goods.

Since 2010, De Place held the role of regional CEO for Asia-Pacific at Lagardère Travel Retail, during which time he oversaw the development of the group’s luxury and fashion businesses in Greater China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Both De Place and Murat will report directly to Bluebell’s president and CEO, Ashley Micklewright, who said in a release that “their proven industry leadership in driving growth and transformative strategies will be invaluable in our journey towards our success in Asia’s luxury retail industry".