Bluebella expands in the U.S.

Bluebella is rapidly expanding in the United States after becoming a stockist to leading retailers Revolve, Shopbop and Bloomingdale’s. The international lingerie brand made expansion in the U.S, a key priority after raising 1 million pounds in a crowd-funding drive. It appointed East and West Coast agents to find new stockists and has had PR success with celebrities such as Hollywood star Maggie Gyllenhaal and Nicki Minaj wearing its lingerie.

In a statement, Bluebella founder and CEO Emily Bendell said, “We are delighted to be working with retailers such as Revolve, Shopbop and Bloomingdale’s and this shows how well Bluebella is connecting with American shoppers."

Bluebella expands U.S. presence

She added that, “We have seen strong growth of the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend in the States of which Bluebella has always been at the forefront. We have enjoyed fast growth of our Instagram audience in the U.S. and have seen key influencers styling Bluebella at festivals such as Coachella which has really helped our profile in the U.S. We are delighted retailers have responded to our growing profile. Having the extra investment from crowd-funding has really helped us to push forwards globally and significantly increase market share in new territories.” The London-based brand was named Lingerie Brand of the Year at the Drapers Awards in December.

Lingerie is a very promising category for businesses right now. Globally, the lingerie market is expected to expand to 55.83 billion dollars by 2024. The underwear by outerwear trend is also expanding across the U.S. thanks to music festivals, and that audience is poised to become a key part of Bluebella's business.

Photo: courtesy of the brand