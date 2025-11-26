Bluestar Alliance renews Dickies’ licensing agreement with Atomic for ANZ

Bluestar Alliance has announced a new licensing agreement with Atomic Fashion Marketing for its recently acquired workwear brand Dickies, strengthening the brand’s presence across Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership marks a continuation of a long-standing relationship between Dickies and Atomic, which has served as the brand’s flagship distributor in the region for nearly 15 years. Now operating under Bluestar Alliance’s global brand management platform, Dickies is positioned for accelerated international growth and deeper category expansion through the company’s extensive licensing network.

Atomic Fashion Marketing has played a central role in elevating Dickies’ cultural relevance in Australia and New Zealand, reshaping and repositioning the brand after securing the license directly from the founding family. Through focused product direction, trend-led assortments, and culturally attuned marketing, Atomic significantly expanded the brand’s reach and strengthened its community connections — particularly among skaters, creatives, and style-driven consumers. Its strategic expansion into categories such as womenswear and tops transformed the regional business, with tops ultimately growing to represent nearly half of Dickies’ sales — a milestone viewed as globally significant for the brand’s evolution.

“Partnering with licensees who have demonstrated success in their markets is central to our global strategy for Dickies,” said Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance. “Atomic has played a defining role in establishing Dickies as a cultural staple across Australia and New Zealand, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation together.”

As the partnership enters its next phase, Atomic will continue crafting authentic, region-specific Dickies collections rooted in the brand’s workwear heritage, further strengthening its influence and momentum in the Australia–New Zealand market.