Blumarine parent company Blufin to cease production

Blufin spa, the parent company of Italian designer label Blumarine, is set to cease its production activities this year.

The news comes less than a year after Georgian designer David Koma debuted as the fashion house's creative director at Milan Fashion Week. London-based Koma's pre-fall 2026 collection was presented in recent days.

FashionUnited has contacted the company for a comment.

The Blufin group was officially established in 1988, but its story began 11 years earlier in 1977 when Anna Molinari and her husband Gianpaolo Tarabini Castellani founded Blumarine. The group was acquired at the end of 2019 by Exelite, led by its president Marco Marchi, with a project for expansion and to establish itself on the global market.

A union meeting with Blufin employees has been scheduled for this week, reports Italian publication il Resto del Carlino on January 17. The meeting will address the company's situation regarding the activation of the extraordinary redundancy fund and the voluntary staff reduction procedure. Italy's extraordinary redundancy fund procedure relates to the cessation of production activities. It is expected to involve approximately 20 employees, who are the remaining staff after several individual departures in spring 2025.

Il Resto del Carlino reports that both the company and the trade unions have decided to maintain formal discretion on the matter for the time being. This is considered necessary to protect the workers' right to receive complete and timely information regarding the activation methods and timeline for the social safety net.