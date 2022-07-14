BNPL provider Afterpay partners with Sephora

Sephora is set to join the growing number of retailers introducing the flexible ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) service to their platform in a new partnership between Afterpay and the beauty retailer.

The omnichannel platform will now allow customers to pay in four instalments when shopping through Sephora’s website in the US, building on its goal of making beauty essentials more accessible.

“Convenience and flexibility are core to the promise of seamless shopping experience at Sephora and our goal is to continue to curate and deliver the most innovative payment options for our diverse shopper base,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, senior vice president, general manager of e-commerce at Sephora, in a release.

Bojanowski continued: “With our shared ethos, Sephora’s partnership with Afterpay is a natural fit. Now more than ever, it’s critical to provide both our existing clients and new-to-Sephora shoppers with flexible solutions, and this collaboration allows us to make prestige beauty even more accessible to all.”

According to Afterpay, Sephora has been among one of the most requested retailers for its services in the US.

Now, Sephora shoppers in the region can use Afterpay’s payment service for its 340 plus brands, with the duo planning to expand the service to Sephora Canada later this year.