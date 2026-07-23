Bob Mackie settles lawsuits against JCPenney

Bob Mackie has settled the lawsuits he filed in October ​against JCPenney and his business partner Marc Schwartz for allegedly using his ‌name, signature, and likeness without permission to sell apparel. The designer had also accused the retailer of timing the launch to coincide with the release of Taylor Swift’s album “The Life of a Showgirl,” whose artwork featured a costume designed by him.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed the lawsuits on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters, after Mackie's lawyer, Michael Firestone, announced that both sides had agreed ​on "certain material terms" to settle.

In the original complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Mackie had initially sought damages for false advertising, violating the federal Lanham trademark law, violating ​his right of publicity, and deceiving consumers. The designer said he was astonished when JCPenney launched its “Mackie: Bob Mackie” collection in September, despite his having no involvement in the project. The retailer described the collection as "signature Hollywood glamour at accessible prices." Mackie argued that the collection would diminish his name and legacy, saying shoppers ​would be disappointed with ​the quality of it.

The rights to the Bob Mackie brand don't sit with Mackie alone. They run through an entity called Bob Mackie Design Group, which is 60 percent owned by Schwartz and only 40 percent by Mackie. The designer reportedly also sought to ​remove Schwartz as an officer of Bob Mackie Design Group.

A final settlement is expected by ​July 28. Mackie is notably known for dressing Cher, Carol Burnett and Elton John over the years. More recently, he has also collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa.