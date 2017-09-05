Boden reports 9.6 percent rise in annual pre-tax profit

Online and catalogues clothes player Boden, has witnessed its annual pre-tax profit increase by 9.6 per cent to 26.2million pounds (33.8 million dollars) for the year ending December 31 2016, reports Financial Times.

The company also reported a 9 percent rise in its sales to 308million pounds (398 million dollars). According to the report, the company’s sales in the international markets, specially in the US supported the profit growth despite negative impact of falling pound. The company added that the strong trading has continued in the new fiscal year with first half sales up 8 percent and double-digit sales growth in the UK and Europe.

Led by founder Johnnie Boden and Chief Executive Jill Easterbrook, the company is all set to open is first high-street store in Chelsea, West London in October this year. Boden already runs an outlet store in Park Royal, west London and recently partnered with John Lewis to open five shop-in-shops inside the department store chain. It is also in talks with American department store Nordstrom for a wholesale partnership deal and is investing in a new warehouse and a call centre in Leicester, while refurbishing its head office.

Picture:Boden website