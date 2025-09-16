Boden returns to profitability in 2024 with strong sales growth in the UK and US

British clothing brand Boden is back reporting growth across all major markets, including the UK and US, and a return to profitability in 2024, after what founder and creative director Johnnie Boden described as a "tricky few years".

In the year to December 28, 2024, JP Boden (Holdings) Limited Group turnover was up 19 percent to 362.8 million pounds, from 304.5 million pounds in 2023, while profit before tax turned around the 12.3-million-pound loss in 2023 to 34.6 million pounds last year.

2024 saw the quintessential British brand achieving “strong sales” and customer growth, with active customers up 10 percent year-on-year to 1.8 million.

Boden also reported its strongest year-to-date in US womenswear sales in 2024, particularly dresses and knitwear. With US sales up to 161.7 million pounds, from 133.2 million pounds in 2023, while the UK and rest of world sales increased to 201.1 million pounds, up from 171.3 million pounds the year prior.

To capitalise on its US growth, Boden adds that it is planning to open its first US store in November, in the Avalon Centre in Alpharetta, Atlanta. The move is described as a "major milestone" for the brand. The store will span 2,000 square feet.

Boden first launched in the US in 2002 and is now the second largest British premium clothing brand in the region.

Boden campaign image Credits: Boden

Other growth areas for the brand in 2024 include childrenswear and the reintroduction of its babywear category, as well as its expansion of third-party partners, including Nordstrom in the US and Next in the UK.

Boden also stated that higher order values and reduced discounting contributed to improved margins, as well as investment in a new website platform and customer service systems, which went live in January 2025 to improve efficiency, service and delivery of new functionality.

In 2025, Boden said the group would continue to focus on building on the “positive momentum from 2024,” continuing to drive profitable growth, while managing costs and cash prudently “in light of global economic and trade uncertainties”.

In the first half of 2025, sales were up 9 percent, with the retailer reporting its “best season ever” for full-price womenswear. Boden also achieved double-digit growth in the US, with the market now accounting for almost half of Boden’s sales.

Other highlights from H1 2025 include adding 300,000 more customers thanks to investment in customer recruitment, and implementing supply chain changes to offset some of the financial impact of global tariffs.

Boden reports strong start to 2025 with sales growth of 9 percent in H1

Johnnie Boden said in a statement: “After a tricky few years, I’m so proud that the team has delivered a fantastic turnaround, returning Boden to growth and profitability. We’ve had a resoundingly positive response to our refreshed product ranges, especially in womenswear. We have also acquired a lot of new customers, both in the UK and overseas.

“The business is in great shape to build on this momentum; the opening of our first US store in November will help us strengthen our presence in our fastest-growing market. As ever, I am so grateful to our brilliant Boden team for all their efforts, to my family for their support and to our loyal customers for holding tight while we turned around our vibrant super-tanker. I am quietly confident that we will continue to excite them over the next few years.”