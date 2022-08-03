Bogner posts 36 percent sales growth

Bogner, the Munich-based lifestyle and luxury sports fashion company, recorded sales of 166.3 million euros, up 36 percent for the year to March 31, 2022 and above pre-Covid levels of 163 million euros.

With an EBITDA of 19.4 million euros, Bogner exceeded its own forecast, while EBIT totaled 11 million euros.

“The result clearly exceeds our own expectations,” said Gerrit Schneider, Co-CEO of Bogner, adding, “We are efficient and lean, clear of debt and we have the right strategy to continue our sustainable growth path. That is something that Bogner can be very proud of.”

The company said in a release that the growth was driven by the performance of both the brands Bogner and Fire+Ice across all regions and channels. In wholesale alone, Bogner recorded a sales increase of 40 percent compared to the previous year. Digital also developed positively with high single-digit growth. Together, sales from digital and wholesale amounted to around 70 percent of the total sales for the financial year 2021/22.

The company expanded its international business last year through the joint venture with Bosideng in China and partnerships in the USA.

“We are continuing on a steady growth path with our brands Bogner and Fire+Ice in all areas. Last year’s outstanding result gives us the tailwind to take our internationalisation and brand strategy to the next level,” added Heinz Hackl, Co-CEO of Bogner.

The company added that following the sale of its corporate headquarters, Bogner will move to new headquarters in autumn 2022 at The Run at Neumarkter Straße 75 in Munich.