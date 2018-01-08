Bon-Ton Stores' comparable Christmas sales drop 2.9 percent

The Bon-Ton Stores has announced that its comparable store sales for the nine-week holiday period ended December 30, 2017 decreased 2.9 percent, while total sales for the period were 720.8 million dollars compared to 752.1 million dollars in the prior year period. The company said, its best performing categories over the period were cosmetics, children's, outerwear and fine jewellery.

Commenting on the holiday period trading, Bill Tracy, President and CEO of The Bon-Ton Stores, said in a press statement: "The company's holiday period comparable store sales decrease of 2.9 percent is an improvement from the comparable store sales decrease of 6.6 percent reported in the third quarter. We are actively engaged in discussions with our debt holders in an effort to strengthen our capital structure to support the business going forward."

Picture:Facebook/Bon-Ton Stores