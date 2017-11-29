Bon-Ton Stores November comparable sales up 3.1 percent

The Bon-Ton Stores’ comparable sales for the four weeks ended November 25, 2017 increased 3.1 percent, while total sales increased 1.9 percent to 280.6 million dollars in the current year compared with 275.3 million dollars in the prior year period.

"We are very pleased with our November sales results and our strong start to the holiday season," said Bill Tracy, President and CEO for The Bon-Ton Stores, in a media release, adding, "We were well positioned heading into Black Friday weekend, and our new merchandising and marketing initiatives continue to generate positive initial results. We continue to execute with a sense of urgency and remain focused on a successful holiday season."

The company operates 260 stores, which includes nine furniture galleries and four clearance centers, in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers nameplates.

Picture:Facebook/Bon-Ton Stores