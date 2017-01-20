Bonmarché delivers 3.3 percent rise in quarterly sales

Bonmarché, for the 13 weeks period ended December 24, 2016 reported sales increase of 3.3 percent against the corresponding period in FY16, and store like for like sales increased by 0.8 percent. Sales for the 39 weeks decreased by 1.3 percent and store like for like sales decreased by 5.3 percent.

Commenting on the update, Helen Connolly, CEO of Bonmarché, said,"Given the backdrop of the current trading environment, our third quarter store sales were satisfactory, particularly in light of the business still being in the early stages of its turnaround. The online performance was poor, and this continues to be a key area of focus.”

The company said, a less promotional stance was taken throughout the quarter and whilst this impacted overall sales volumes it resulted in stronger gross margin performance, with product gross margin in the quarter 2.2 percent higher than in last year's corresponding period. As at December 24, 2016, Bonmarché traded from 327 stores and online platform.

The company expects the Group's full-year pre-exceptional PBT to fall within a range between 5 million pounds (6 million dollars) and 7 million pounds (8.6 million dollars).

Picture:Bonmarché