Boohoo acquires women's etailer MissPap

Boohoo Group plc has acquired the brand and intellectual property assets of women’s pureplay fashion brand MissPap for an undisclosed amount.

The news follows on the heels of a number of acquisitions by the group in recent years. In 2017, Boohoo acquired Nasty Gal for 16 million pounds, while in 2016 it acquired a majority stake in Pretty Little Thing for 3.3 million pounds.

“MissPap is a brand with great potential which can leverage the Group's expertise,” John Lyttle, chief executive officer of Boohoo Group plc said in a statement.

“This acquisition further strengthens our multi brand platform, representing an exciting opportunity to accelerate our offering to our ever-growing range of customers globally.”